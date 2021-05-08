Kangana Ranaut tests COVID-19 positive, calls it 'small-time flu which got too much press'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said on Saturday that she tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to social media, she said that has quarantined herself.

Sharing a photo of herself in a yoga pose, Kangana called COVID-19 "a small flu which got too mch press" and further said that she will "demolish it."

Kangana is COVID-19 positive

"I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive," Kangana posted on Instagram.

"I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don't give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let's destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small-time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev," she added.

Kangana's Twitter handle was permanently suspended a couple of days ago after she put up several tweets that were in breach of the guidelines of the micro-blogging site. The actor had made objectionable comments about Mamata Banerjee in a series of tweets.