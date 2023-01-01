Happy New Year 2023: Wishes, quotes, messages, images, and status for your loved ones

The New Year celebrations returned to normal after a break of two years as Covid abated in most parts. However, fear of Covid still prevails in everybody's minds. People all over the globe send heartfelt New Year messages to their loved ones, wishing them health, wealth, and prosperity for the coming year.

1. You stood by me like a rock through 2021. As we enter this New Year, I hope I can do the same for you.

3. 2. Wishing you a happy New Year! May it be filled with new adventures and good fortunes.

4. It is always nice working with a master in his field. You are such a smart boss, may you lead us to greater heights. Happy New Year boss!

5. Hope you have a rocking celebration! Have a cheerful year ahead! Happy New Year

6. Wishing you a happy New Year! May it be filled with new adventures and good fortunes.

7. I feel so happy to have completed one year working for you. You are an amazing boss! Thank you for giving me a chance to work for you. Happy New Year boss!

8. Here’s a toast to the future, a toast to the past, and a toast to our friends, far and near. The past, a bright dream; may our friends remain faithful and clear Happy New Year.



Happy New Year 2023: quotes

1. “Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.”- Oprah Winfrey

2. “Each day is a new beginning, the chance to do with it what should be done and not to be seen as simply another day to put in time.”- Catherine Pulsifer

3. “This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change.”- Taylor Swift

4. “The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide you’re not going to stay where you are.”- JP Morgan

5. “Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go. They merely determine where you start.”- Nido Qubein

6. “The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals.”- Melody Beattie

7. “On New Year’s Eve, the whole world celebrates the fact that a date changes. Let us celebrate the dates on which we can change the world.”- Akkilnath Logeswaran

8. “In our perfect ways. In the ways we are beautiful. In the ways we are human. We are here. Happy New Year’s. Let’s make it ours.”- Beyonce