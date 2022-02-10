Happy Promise Day 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp status, messages, quotes, and more

During the ongoing Valentine's Week, February 11 is celebrated all over the world as Promise Day. It falls four days ahead of the V-Day i.e February 14. It is the fifth day of the year's most romantic week and falls after Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day and Teddy Day.



Couples on Promise Day make honest promises to each other. Lovers promise to be with each other through thick and thin. However, some can be funny or silly too.

Moreover, couples also renew their vows of love and commitment on this day.



But, hold on, Promise Day is not just celebrated by couples. For many, this day brings an opportunity to make promises with other family members, friends and other loved ones.

Here are some tips for WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes that can come handy when expressing your love to others:



2022 Promise Day Wishes

1. I promise to hold your hand through sickness and health, through good and bad, through highs and lows. Together we'll make it through.

2. I promise to share the load, shoulder your burdens and lift you when you fall Happy Promise Day

3. Hold my hand and I promise I'll never let you go. Happy Promise Day Dear

4. I promise to always treat you like a queen. You region over my heart and your wish is my command. Happy Promise Day

5. On this promise day, I promise to always stand by you in thick and thin. Happy Promise Day!



2022 Promise Day Quotes

1. "Maybe I'm too late to be your first But right now, I'm preparing myself to be your last. I Promise Happy Promise Day"

2. "You bring the best out of me. Stay in my life, we will make a heaven on Earth. Happy Promise Day"

3. "I promise to genuinely try to understand your point of view when we disagree, before counteracting it with my own"

4. "I promise to make a genuine effort with your friends and family, no matter how different we are from one another"

5. "As we walk the tough path of life together, I promise I will pick you up every time you stumble"



2022 Promise Day WhatsApp and Facebook status

1. Promise to you my dear We will walk together till life ended. Happy Promise Day

2. I promise to face difficult conversations without threat, accusations or defensiveness.

3. I promise not to judge you on the choices you have made in the past, even if they still affect your present.

4. I promise to push you to be a better version of yourself during the times when you're not realizing your potential.

5. I promise not to take you for granted when I'm lost or reeling and you are the person I lean on.

