Happy Teddy Day 2021: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status, Quotes to share with your partner

February 10 is celebrated all over the world asTeddy day with enthusiasm and love. It falls five days ahead of Valentine's Day i.e February 14. It is the fourth day of Valentine's Week and falls after Rose Day, Propose Day, and Chocolate Day. Gifting teddies to one's loved ones is an essential part of Teddy Day. Teddy bears are one of the most comforting soft toys in existence hence they make the perfect gift for our loved ones. Teddy bears also symbolise, cuteness, happiness.

2021 Teddy Day Wishes

I want to be with you forever and I love you more every passing moment. Today, I just want to hug and say Happy Teddy Day my love.

Like teddy bears are mushy and adorable, my girlfriend is also loving and cute. Wish you a Happy Teddy Day my love!

When everyone else has let you down, there's always Ted. I am thinking of someone cute and huggable, who is you. Wish you a very Happy Teddy Day, my love.

When a TOUCH could HEAL a wound When EYES could SPEAK volumes When a SMILE can confirm I M THERE Then why do we need words to say 'I LOVE YOU.' Happy Teddy Bear Day!

By gifting you this teddy, I want to show you that I'm ready to make you mine, And fill my life with sunshine! Happy Teddy Bear Day 2020!

On this special day, let me be your teddy and always remain by your side. Happy Teddy Day!

2021 Teddy Day WhatsApp and Facebook Status

On the occasion of teddy day, I am gifting a sweet teddy bear along with cute teddy day quotes to my sweetest girlfriend ever. Happy teddy day bae!!

Who said teddies aren't real... I mean just look at you!!... You are the most adorable teddy, my love! Happy Teddy Day!

A cute teddy bear, to my cute friend, on cute occasions, just to say. Happy Teddy Bear Day.

Teddy bear day. I love my teddy. You are my sweetest teddy bear. Happy Teddy Bear Day My Dear.

When a touch could heal a wound. When eyes could speak volumes. When a smile can confirm I'm there. Then why do we need words to say 'I LOVE YOU'. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

In this special Valentine's week, On this special teddy day, I want to confess my love for you, There never was, there never will be another you

2021 Teddy Day Quotes

"A bear remains a bear - even when most of him has fallen off or worn away." - Charlotte Gray

"In a world where everyone seems to be larger and louder than yourself, it is very comforting to have a small, quiet companion." - Peter Gray

When everyone else has let you down, there's always Teddy bear. -Clara Ortega

