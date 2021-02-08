Happy Valentine's week 2021: Check out all special days with date

The week of expressing love for your partner has already begun. Lovebirds across the world celebrate these days, express their love for your partners and tell them how special they are. The week, which lasts from February 7 to February 14, comprises days like Rose Day and ends on Valentine's Day.

February 07, 2021: Rose Day

The valentine week begins with Rose Day wherein roses are presented as a token of love.

February 08, 2021: Propose Day

This is the second day of the valentine week and is one of the most romantic day in the valentine's week because lovers get a chance to confess their feelings.

February 09, 2021: Chocolate Day

This is the third day of valentine's week. On this day, chocolates are gifted to partners to make their bond special.

February 10, 2021: Teddy Day

This is the fourth day of valentine's week or love week. Gifting teddies is part of this day.

February 11, 2021: Promise Day

On the fifth day of valentine's week, lovers promise each other to be with each other in thick and thin of life.

February 12, 2021: Hug Day

A comfortable hug is worth a thousand words. On the sixth day of valentine's week, go ahead and give your partner a tender and comfortable hug.

February 13, 2021: Kiss Day

The seventh day of valentine's week is all about intimacy.

February 14, 2021: Valentine's Day

The week culminates on Valentine's Day, celebrated on February 14 every year as the day of love. It is celebrated in the memory of Saint Valentine, who was a third century Roman saint.

