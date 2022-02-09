Happy Teddy Day 2022: Wishes, Whatsapp status, messages, quotes, images

Teddy day is celebrated on February 10 every year with enthusiasm and love. Falling on the fourth day of Valentine's Week after Rose Day, Teddy day is symbolised by teddy bears and other comforting soft toys.

The day comes after Rose Day, Propose Day and Chocolate Day. Every year people share love, greetings, messages with their loved ones.

This year’s Teddy day Wishes

1. I want to be with you forever. Today, I just want to hug and say Happy Teddy Day my love.

2. When everyone else has let you down, there's always Ted. I am thinking of someone cute and huggable, who is you. Wish you a very Happy Teddy Day, my love.

3. By gifting you this teddy, I want to show you that I'm ready to make you mine, And fill my life with sunshine! Happy Teddy Bear Day 2020!

4. On this special day, let me be your teddy and always remain by your side. Happy Teddy Day!

5. Like teddy bears are mushy and adorable, my girlfriend is also loving and cute. Wish you a Happy Teddy Day my love!



2022 Teddy Day WhatsApp and Facebook Status

1. Who said teddies aren't real... I mean just look at you!!... You are the most adorable teddy, my love! Happy Teddy Day!

2. A cute teddy bear, to my cute friend, on cute occasions, just to say. Happy Teddy Bear Day.

Teddy bear day. I love my teddy. You are my sweetest teddy bear. Happy Teddy Bear Day My Dear.

3. When a touch could heal a wound. When eyes could speak volumes. When a smile can confirm I'm there. Then why do we need words to say 'I LOVE YOU'. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

4. On this special Valentine's week, On this special teddy day, I want to confess my love for you, There never was, there never will be another you.

2022 Teddy day Quotes

1. "A bear remains a bear - even when most of him has fallen off or worn away." - Charlotte Gray

2. "In a world where everyone seems to be larger and louder than yourself, it is very comforting to have a small, quiet companion." - Peter Gray

3. When everyone else has let you down, there's always Teddy bear. -Clara Ortega.

