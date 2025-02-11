'Hardest thing I’ve ever done...': Startup founder shares detail account on why he fired his co-founder

A startup co-founder shared a raw account on social media, detailing how differences in commitment led him to part ways with his business partner—also a close friend. The emotional post struck a chord with entrepreneurs, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the collapse of a promising SaaS startup that had raised $500,000 in seed funding.

The user wrote, “Hardest thing I've ever done. You don't prepare for having to end something with someone who's been your friend since college. Someone you built dreams with… Makes me sick just typing this.”

According to the post, cracks started to show when his co-founder, a brilliant coder, began losing interest.

Despite raising a $500K seed round and impressing investors with a dazzling tech demo, his partner’s erratic schedule and side-hustle mentality left him shouldering customer support, investor calls, and other crucial tasks. The founder lamented that the very traits that made his co-founder brilliant also made him unreliable, leaving their dream crumbling.

The co-founder treated the startup more like a side hobby. “Kept telling myself ‘he’ll change’ or ‘next week will be different,’ but you can only lie to yourself for so long,” the author admitted.

The conversation about ending the partnership was inevitable. “He came in at 2:30, first time in weeks… The office felt so quiet. He took it better than I expected. Just sat there nodding, like he'd been waiting for this,” the author recalled.

The startup is now headed for a legal split, with equity division and awkward investor calls on the horizon. While the future is uncertain, there’s a sense of relief. “For the first time in months, my chest doesn’t feel tight. No more sleepless nights wondering if this is the day it all falls apart,” he added.

Reactions from the community were largely supportive. One user commented, “Your bravery to take this step was commendable. Keep your chin high and kill this like a boss.” Another advised, “One learning from this experience is that you need to have difficult conversations early on and not wait for things to deteriorate.”

The author closed with a word of caution for fellow entrepreneurs: “Passion gap kills faster than skill gap. Your co-founder’s brilliant mind means nothing if their heart’s not in it anymore."