Haryana board 12th result 2020: Class 12 result likely to be out today; check details

The Haryana education board will likely declare the HBSE 12th result 2020 today. The board has not announced the timings of releasing the results yet. Once the result is declared, students can check their scores on the official BSEH (Board of School Education, Haryana) website- bseh.org.in.

Haryana board secretary Rajiv Prasad was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that the board has made all the preparations to declare the class 12 results on July 21. This year, the results will be decided on the basis of average marks in the attempted exams.

Here's how to check the results on official website

Step 1: Visit the official Haryana board website

Step 2: Click the link that reads, "Class 12 results" on homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log in by entering your credentials

Step 5: Your HBSE 12th result 2020

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use

The Haryana board class 12 exams began on March 3 and ended on March 31. The HBSE had appointed a total of 3,533 examiners for the evaluation process. Out of these, 160 were for Economics, 1,061 for English, 94 for Fine Arts, 93 for Hindi, 2777 for Maths, and 159 for Home Science.