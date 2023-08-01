Haryana clashes: CM Manohar Lal Khattar to hold meeting with Anil Vij, officials

Nuh clashes update: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hold a meeting with Home Minister Anil Vij at the official CM’s residence at 1 pm on Tuesday. Haryana Chief Secretary and Directorate General of Police (DGP) along with administrative officials will also be present in the meeting. The meeting comes in the backdrop of violence that broke out in Haryana’s Nuh after a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession. The mob threw stones at the procession and cars were also set on fire.

While five people have lost their lives due to the violence in Nuh, over 50 have been injured. Violence broke out after an objectionable video was posted by a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh. The Cyber Police Station in Nuh has also been attacked and ransacked. Around 1,000 people attacked the police station, according to an India Today report.

The news outlet further reported, citing police sources, that the miscreants attacked the Cyber Police Station due to their recent crackdown against cyber thugs. “As many as four vehicles were burnt outside the police station. The protestors first tried to break the main gate of the police station but when the gate was not broken, they broke it with a bus,” the police said.

Besides this, schools, colleges and coaching centres in Gurugram and Faridabad will remain shut on Tuesday whereas mobile internet services will remain suspended across Nuh district till Wednesday to curtail communal tensions.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij alleged that there is a conspiracy behind the communal clashes in the state. He further said that the two communities had been living in Nuh peacefully for a long time.

Commenting on the communal clashes in Haryana, former CM and leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda allacked the Khattar-led government in the state and said that the BJP-JJP government “has proved to be a complete failure” in maintaining law and order. Hooda further said the government should do everything possible with sensitivity to maintain peace in the state.

Also Read: Nuh violence: ‘Situation under control,’ says Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Also Read: Nuh violence: 3 dead in communal clashes, mobile internet suspended temporarily, schools shut