HBSE 10th Result 2021 Declared: Check BSEH Haryana Board Matric Result on official website bseh.org.in

Haryana School Education Board (HBSE or BSEH) on Friday, June 11 released the results on HBSE 10th Board Exams 2021. Students who had taken the HBSE 10th Board Exams 2021 can check their results via the official website of the Board -bseh.org.in. HBSE 10th Results 2021 were released at 4:00 pm on June 11 and should now be available on the website.

How to access HBSE 10th Results 2021

Candidates can follow these steps provided below to view and download their HBSE 10th Result 2021:

Access the official website of the HBSE - bseh.org.in

Select the HBSE 10th Result notification option that is available on the homepage of the website

The candidates will be sent to the HBSE 10th Results page

Enter the personal information required - roll number, date of birth

Click on Submit to view the HBSE 10th Result 2021

Download your mark sheet and take a printout if necessary

HBSE had cancelled Class 10 board examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board had announced that the results of Class 10 students will be declared on the basis of internal assessments. HBSE exams for Class 10 and Class 12 were scheduled to commence on April 22 and April 20, respectively.

On June 1, the Haryana government had announced that Class 12 state board exams had also been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision had come days after the Central Government had announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board examinations in light of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: NIOS class 12 exams 2021 cancelled in view of COVID-19