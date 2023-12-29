'He supported us in anything we tried...': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath recalls father's role in his professional journey

Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha, shared a heartwarming post about his father on X (formerly Twitter). In the note, he shared how his father supported him and his brother Nikhil Kamath as they attempted to do something on their own.

Both the brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath founded online trading firm Zerodha in 2010 with an aim to break barriers that traders and investors face in India in terms of cost, support as well as technology. As of August 2023, the firm had around 6.3 million active clients, representing about 20 per cent of India's overall trading customers, as per an India Today report.

The online stockbroker held a market share of 19.6 per cent at the end of FY23 and its daily average turnover, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), was Rs 2,000 crore.

"None of the success that's ascribed to us would have happened without my father. He was not only the biggest cheerleader of @nikhilkamathcio and me but also the first customer whenever we attempted something. In a way, he was our VC," Kamath wrote.

"He gave me the initial seed capital when I decided to trade, he was my first customer when I did multi-level marketing, and the first customer when I started a sub-brokerage and portfolio management business. He supported us in anything that we tried, no matter how foolish it seemed in hindsight. All of this with the limited resources he had access to," the entrepreneur wrote further.

Kamath also recalled an emotional moment in his professional journey that involved his father. He said he was once invited to speak at Canara Bank where his father worked his entire life and was also sitting in the audience as he delivered his speech.

"One of the most emotional moments in my professional journey was when I was invited to speak at Canara Bank, where my dad worked his entire life until he retired a decade back, with him in the audience and in tears when I was giving the talk," he wrote.

He also gave a shoutout to all the fathers and mothers involved in behind the scenes of almost every successful person.

Luck is a big part of any success in life. It starts right from birth, with our genes, parents, family, etc.—all of these are the luck of the draw.



