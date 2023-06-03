'He was going to Chennai': 23-year-old migrant worker leaves behind distraught family after Odisha train tragedy

Mashrekul, a 23-year-old resident of Dhangara village in Chanchal block, West Bengal's Malda district, tragically lost his life while en route to Chennai in search of employment. He was aboard the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express when the devastating train accident occurred in Odisha, claiming the lives of 261 individuals, according to officials.

News of the accident reached Mashrekul's family on Friday night, plunging them into a state of anxiety. His mother, overwhelmed with grief, shared, "We received the distressing news around 9 pm that the train on which Mashrekul was travelling had derailed. We immediately began reaching out to people who were travelling with him. It was at dawn when we received the heartbreaking confirmation of his demise. He left home on Thursday. He told us that he is going to Chennai for work."

Mashrekul bid farewell to his loved ones on Thursday, informing them of his intentions to seek employment in Chennai. As the sole breadwinner of the family, his untimely demise leaves behind his parents, wife, and two children, burdening them with both emotional and financial hardships.

Malatipur MLA Abdur Rahim Boxi, representing the TMC, paid a visit to Mashrekul's bereaved family, offering reassurances and extending support in any way possible during their time of immense grief.

Another victim hailing from the same district was Nityam Ray, a 30-year-old resident of Bhomrail village in the Bamangola police station area. According to his family, Ray boarded the ill-fated Coromandel Express from Shalimar station in Howrah district. Moments after boarding the train, he had a brief conversation with his wife, which tragically turned out to be their final exchange. "That was the last time I spoke to him," his wife painfully recalled.

Ray had embarked on the journey to Kerala alongside his relative, Chandan Ray from the Tapan police station area in Dakshin Dinajpur district, with the hope of finding employment. Unfortunately, Chandan Ray remains missing since the accident, adding to the distress faced by the already grieving family.

District Magistrate Nitin Singhania confirmed that a total of 20 individuals from Malda were involved in the tragic accident. Alongside the two casualties, 12 people sustained injuries in the mishap. Singhania assured that the district administration was diligently working to facilitate the safe return of those affected. A dedicated control room was established at the Malda Town station to provide assistance and support to those coming back from the site of the tragedy.

The Balasore accident, involving three trains—the Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train—resulted in the loss of at least 261 lives and left another 1,000 individuals injured. This incident stands as one of the most devastating railway tragedies in the country's history, casting a sombre shadow over the affected communities and the nation as a whole.