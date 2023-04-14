Heatwave conditions: IMD issues heatwave alert for Bihar, Bengal, Odisha, AP, predicts rainfall over western India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that several parts of east India are likely to witness heatwave conditions over the next few days. Heatwave conditions are expected over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next four to five days.

"Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal during 14th-18th; over north coastal Andhra Pradesh during 14th-16th April, Odisha during 14th-15th April and over Bihar during 15th-18th April," the IMD stated.

The maximum temperatures are predicted to be in the range of 40-42 degree Celsius over many parts of central and east India, some parts of Peninsular and northwest India. These temperatures are above normal by 3 to 5 degree Celsius over many parts of Gangetic West Bengal, some parts of Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala, Mahe, Jammu division, Punjab and North India.

Heat wave conditions likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/pFSS2JWidk — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 13, 2023

Heatwave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degree Celsius or more for Plains and at least 30 degree Celsius or more for Hilly regions.

The Met department: “Maximum temperatures are very likely to be above normal by three to five degree Celsius over some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Kerala & Mahe, Jammu division, Punjab and North India during next 4-5 days. These are likely to be above normal by 1-3 degree C over most parts of the rest parts of the country," the MeT Department stated.

Odisha on Thursday recorded the day temperature at 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest this month. "Baripada recorded 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature recorded in Odisha this month," said Umashankar Das, senior scientist at IMD told ANI.

Heatwave-like conditions are prevailing in major parts of Jharkhand with the mercury crossing the 40-degree Celsius mark, PTI reported. Jamshedpur and Daltonganj’s maximum temperatures touched 41.7 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state this season, while Ranchi recorded 38.2 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees above normal. Weather officials have advised citizens to take precautionary measures.

In West Bengal, IMD has said heat wave conditions will persist during the weekend. The districts of Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur, Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum will experience hot and dry weather and the temperature may increase by 2-4 degrees.

"Due to the intense heat, a decision has been taken to reschedule the summer vacations in West Bengal. It will now start from May 2. The decision was taken on the insistence of CM Mamata Banerjee," an IMD official said.

Rain forecast

Rainfall is expected over west, northwest and south India. The weather agency said, "Light/moderate isolated rainfall with thunderstorm /lightning very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during next 3 days. Isolated hailstorm activity very likely over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathawada on April 14."

Similar weather conditions will prevail over northwest India. Light to moderate scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, and lightning is very likely over Western Himalayan Region from the night of April 15 to 17 with isolated heavy rainfall expected over the region on April 18, according to IMD.

