Heatwave in India: Govt asks states, UTs to ensure preparedness; lists out measures

The government has asked all states and Union Territories to remain prepared and effectively maintain the impact of the ensuing heat wave conditions on workers and labourers from different sectors. With the rise in temperature across the country, the Ministry of Labour and Employment also listed out measures for the states to carry out.

This directive comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heatwave warnings for the states of Odisha, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

The Ministry, in a letter to Chief Secretaries and Administrators of all states and UTs, emphasised the need to issue directions to employers, industries, construction companies to mitigate the effects of the hot weather. Some of the measures listed by the government include rescheduling of working hours, ensuring adequate drinking water facilities at work places, making provision for emergency ice packs and heat illness prevention material to construction workers, coordinating with the health department to ensure regular health check-up of the workers, adhering to the health advisory issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for employers and workers.

In its seasonal outlook for the hot weather season in the current year, IMD projected above normal temperatures for most parts of Northeast, East and Central India as well as some part of Northwest India.

The letter also issued instructions to the managements of mines and asked them to undertake immediate steps to make provision for rest areas, adequate quantity of cool water and electrolyte supplements near the workplace. It also asked them to allow workers to work at a slower pace, allow rest times and flexible schedules with the hardest work reserved for the coolest parts of the day.

The Labour Secretary has also stressed on the need to pay special attention to construction workers, and brick kiln workers and to carry out adequate information dissemination at the labour chowks.

