'Her story is a powerful reminder that...': Netizens react after Zomato delivery partner's efforts to make ends meet goes viral; Watch

A Zomato delivery agent from Rajkot, Gujarat, has won the admiration of many for her incredible ability to balance work and motherhood. For over a month, this hardworking woman has been delivering food while taking care of her young child, who sits in front of her on the bike during deliveries. Facing rejection from various employers because of her child, she turned to food delivery as a solution, allowing her to earn a living while looking after her son. Her story showcases her resilience and unwavering commitment to both her child and her career.

In the video, she shares her inspiring journey, saying, "I tried to look for jobs at many places, but they rejected me because I have a kid. Then I thought, I have a bike, so why can't I bring my child to work?" Her positive attitude and strength are evident as she adds, "Initially, there were difficulties, but that's true for any job you start. Now, I don't find it challenging."

The video has received a flood of support on social media, with viewers praising her courage and dedication. Many have expressed admiration for her ability to balance work and motherhood. One viewer commented, "Incredible resilience! She's showing that motherhood doesn't stop you from working hard." Another added, "A mother's determination is unmatched. We should all be as strong and determined."

A user added, "Her story is a powerful reminder that we shouldn't judge people based on their circumstances." Another shared, "I am inspired by her positivity and hard work. She is setting an example for us all."