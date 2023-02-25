‘Here’s an old favourite’: Fan makes Virat Kohli’s portrait, cricketer reacts

Indian cricket star Virat has a sizable fan base both in India and abroad. Wherever he goes, he gets immense fan support all over India, cheering for him when he enters the ground or is even spotted outside India. In another such instance of crazy fan love, an artist has made a portrait of cricketer Virat Kohli, which has stunned people with its uncanny resemblance.



He had earlier made a portrait of Ravichandran Ashwin which instantly went viral. While sharing the portrait of Virat Kohli, the artist who goes by the name WG RumblePants wrote on Twitter, “I have to admit, I’ve been overwhelmed by the reaction to the Ashwin painting. THANK YOU SO MUCH to everyone who shared it or left comments. So many people have been so very kind. And for all my new Indian followers, here’s an old favourite,” the artist wrote as he shared the portrait.”

I have to admit, I’ve been overwhelmed by the reaction to the Ashwin painting.



THANK YOU SO MUCH to everyone who shared it or left comments. So many people have been so very kind.



And for all my new Indian followers, here’s an old favourite. pic.twitter.com/pIfpgThkgz — WG RumblePants (@WG_RumblePants) February 19, 2023



If you look at the picture for the first time, it appears as if the real Virat Kohli is giving a stare, such is its resemblance. Virat Kohli is pictured standing in front of a black backdrop, wearing a white shirt. The artist, showing his prowess, has beautifully detailed the cricketer's hair and facial characteristics to show his signature expression on the field.



Netizens are amazed by the artist’s creativity in portraying Virat Kohli with finesse. The artwork stands out because of its realistic quality. The post garnered huge likes and comments.



"Fantastic as always. Keep 'me coming," said a user. "Masterpiece," another user commented.



"Your work is flippen amazing!! They look like photographs," added a third user.

A person added, "You are gifted man..."



In his own post, he mentioned that Virat Kohli had also seen his photo. "And here's the guy in question looking at it," he tweeted.

And here’s the chap in question taking a look at it. pic.twitter.com/UhZHSYVfvJ — WG RumblePants (@WG_RumblePants) February 19, 2023



“Is it real,” asked a Twitter user. To which, the original poster replied, “It is. The former Chairman of Yorkshire - Lord Kamlesh Patel - showed it to him when visiting India. ”

