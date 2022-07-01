Hero MotoCorp sales up 3% at 4,84,867 units in June

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported a 3 per cent increase in total sales at 4,84,867 units in June.

The company had sold 4,69,160 units in the corresponding month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales rose to 4,63,210 units last month from 4,38,514 units in June 2021.

Exports last month stood at 21,657 units as against 30,646 units in the year-ago period.

''The growth in volumes indicate the continuously improving consumer sentiment and the company expects the positive trend to continue in the coming months, on the back of a decent monsoon, and encouraging farm activity,'' the two-wheeler major stated.