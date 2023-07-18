Himachal floods: Scary visuals of massive landslides, flash floods, river fury and more go viral on social media

Himachal Pradesh has been dealing with the worst flooding situation due to continuous heavy rainfall resulting in landslides and overflowing rivers. The floods in the state have killed dozens of people and led to a lot of damage to public and private property worth several thousand crores.

Crazy visuals coming out from the state shows multi-storied buildings, bridges, and roads collapsing into the swollen rivers, including Beas and its tributaries, in Himachal Pradesh amid incessant rainfall.

In the Mandi and Kullu areas, three to four storeys of houses constructed on the river banks were seen submerged in the floodwater. Videos emerging from the state have gone viral on social media showing the havoc Himachal Pradesh is dealing with.

Expressing concern about the loss of lives in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains and landslides, on Sunday, the former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur, urged the state government to evacuate people safely as soon as possible.

Thankur also appealed to the people of Himachal Pradesh to stay safe in their homes during the rainy season and come out only when absolutely necessary.

Checkout the crazy visuals that emerged from the state:

#WATCH | Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: Chaba Bridge washed away due to increasing water level of Sutlej River pic.twitter.com/7X9gvauWcn — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Several cars washed away in floods caused by heavy rainfall in the Kasol area of Kullu



(Source: Video shot by locals, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/61WsXg08QN — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

This is what Beas has done to Kullu - Manali National Highway stretch#HimachalFloods pic.twitter.com/gZCpcocDwQ — Hasna Zaroori Hai 🇮🇳 (@HasnaZarooriHai) July 12, 2023

A hotel washed away in Manali #HimachalFloods



pic.twitter.com/Zox67R324X — Lost in Paradise 🇮🇳 (@Lost_human19) July 10, 2023

Mother Nature giving back what we humans have given to her 😔 #HimachalPradesh #HimachalFloods pic.twitter.com/c3Yo0Q2M1z — Rosy (@rose_k01) July 12, 2023

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted that the flood-hit Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall during the next three days.

According to the state Disaster Management Authority data, rain and floods have claimed 122 lives since the onset of the monsoon on June 24 in the state.