Himachal hotel association announces 50% discount on hotel booking as heavy rains hit tourism

After the recent monsoon fury, Himachal Pradesh's hotel occupancy rate dropped to practically zero per cent. The hotel association has provided a 50 per cent discount on room rates to attract travellers back. The tourism industry was recovering after the Covid pandemic and recorded over one crore tourist footfalls in the first half of 2023, but the havoc wreaked by heavy rains and floods during the month of July resulted in negligible tourist footfall and thousands of bookings were cancelled.

There are fewer visitors during the monsoon in Himachal when the occupancy rate drops to 30 to 40 per cent, but hotels are entirely empty this time. The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has also declared a 50 per cent discount on room rents until September 15 in addition to the steep discounts offered by private hotels.

The hotel industry has announced a 50 per cent discount to tourists, and roads are being restored, and there is nothing to worry about, Federation of Himachal Hotels and Restaurant Associations president Ashwani Bamba told the news agency PTI on Saturday. "We are hoping that the tourist inflow will gradually increase by September," he said.

In a video released on Saturday, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the situation is becoming normal, and Himachal is safe to travel now. "I assure tourists that things are coming back to normal and Himachal Pradesh is safe to travel now. You can come to enjoy the natural beauty of the state, and the government would make all efforts to ensure that your stay is safe and all facilities are provided to you," he said in a video.

This year, the state has experienced one of the most horrific monsoons ever. Videos of landslides blocking roads, tourists stranded, floods damaging buildings, sweeping vehicles and roads caving in, causing enormous damage to life and property have gone viral since July 9. As a result, tourists are apprehensive about travelling to the hill state during the ongoing monsoon.

The state government had safely evacuated about 75,000 tourists from different parts of the state. Till now, 184 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents and road accidents. According to the state emergency response centre, 33 people are missing.

