Himachal landslide: Mandi-Kullu highway opens after 20 hours with single-lane road to allow vehicles

Himachal Pradesh's Mandi-Kullu highway, which was blocked due to a landslide near 7 Mile in Mandi, has been opened after almost 20 hours on Monday and small vehicles are now being diverted through this stretch.

Himachal Pradesh | Mandi-Kullu highway which was blocked due to a landslide near 7 Mile in Mandi has been opened after almost 20 hours pic.twitter.com/pKatYi6jaD June 26, 2023

The Mandi-Pandoh stretch was blocked near 6 Mile after a landslide. “Single-lane road of the highway has been opened for traffic movement. I appeal to people to cooperate. The road is clear till Manali,” Sakini Kapoor, SHO, Mandi told ANI.

#WATCH | Single-lane road of the highway has been opened for traffic movement. I appeal to people to cooperate. The road is clear till Manali: Sakini Kapoor, SHO, Mandi#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/Limbsg06ZJ — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the local administration worked to clear the debris and reopen the highway. The highway was finally reopened at around 5:30 PM on Monday

The restoration work is underway and explosives are being used to blast heavy boulders blocking roads on this stretch. However, rains have started again and reports of landslides are coming from other places in the district. The commuters have been advised not to move towards Mandi until the road is opened, the officials added.

Hundreds of commuters were stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district as the Chandigarh-Manali national highway was blocked following flash floods and landslides, officials said on Monday.

The 70-km Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu stretch has been badly affected, they said. A total of 301 roads are closed in the state following heavy rains, while 140 power transformers are disrupted.

Flash floods were witnessed in Khotinallah near Aut, about 40 km from Mandi town, on the Pandoh-Kullu stretch due to a heavy downpour and the commuters have been stranded since Sunday evening.

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh said as many as 301 roads have been blocked due to heavy rains. Out of these roads, 180 would be opened by Monday evening, 15 by Tuesday and the remaining by June 30 depending on the weather conditions, Singh told reporters.

As many as 390 JCBs, dozers and tippers have been deployed to clear the roads and the department would release a number on which the people can report road related issues by today evening, he added. There are about 30 road stretches prone to frequent landslides in the state.

On Sunday, flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Solan and Hamirpur districts and heavy rains in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu killed two people, damaged crops, homes and vehicles, and washed away livestock. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, one person each drowned in Hamirpur and Shimla districts.

The rain also damaged 11 houses and several vehicles as well as four cowsheds. Moderate to heavy rains have also lashed several parts of Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts.

Dharamshala in Kangra was the wettest with 107 mm of rain followed by Kataula and Bhattiyat 75 mm each, Gohar 67 mm, Mandi 56 mm, Pandoh 50 mm, Poanta Sahib 43 mm, Nagrota Suriyan 39 mm, Kothi 37 mm, Jogindernagar 36 mm and Palampur 32.2 mm.

