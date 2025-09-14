Hindi Diwas 2025: Foreign diplomats take on tongue twisters, share love for the language. Watch 

India celebrated Hindi Diwas on September 14, honouring the language’s cultural and historical significance. The day commemorates the Constituent Assembly’s 1949 decision to adopt Hindi as one of the Republic’s official languages, a move that was later formalised in the Constitution on January 26, 1950.

Across the country, schools, universities, and government institutions marked the occasion with essay competitions, poetry recitals, and seminars. The government also conferred Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar awards to ministries and departments that have excelled in promoting Hindi in official communication.

This National Hindi Day, we put our German colleagues to the ultimate test — Hindi tongue twisters! 🇮🇳🇩🇪



Even native speakers stumble, but they took it head-on with full spirit. pic.twitter.com/CaafZ8fQVI — German Embassy India (@GermanyinIndia) September 14, 2025

Embassies add a twist

This year, foreign embassies in India joined the celebrations in unique ways.

क्या आप ये बोल सकते हैं? 🤯



Hindi tongue twisters?

Challenge accepted! 👌



On the occasion of #HindiDiwas we asked our diplomats to give it a try & let's just say - we had a lot of fun!



#हिंदी_दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! 💐 pic.twitter.com/TIh12nyOXQ — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) September 14, 2025

Israeli Embassy posted a lively video of its diplomats attempting Hindi tongue twisters, adding humour to the festivities. Advertisement

French Embassy shared a video where its diplomats explained why they are learning Hindi — citing reasons ranging from enjoying Bollywood songs to accessing Indian newspapers. The embassy emphasised that the effort reflects deeper cultural ties, also visible in Indo-French military and academic collaborations.

German Embassy participated with a tongue-twister challenge, where staff attempted the classic line: “Khadaak Singh ke khadakne se khadakti hain khidkiyaan.” The attempt, both fun and challenging, showcased the complexities of Hindi pronunciation.

More than a language celebration

The cross-border participation underlined how Hindi Diwas is not just about India’s linguistic pride but also about global interest in Hindi as a cultural bridge. The involvement of countries like Israel, France, and Germany highlighted how language can foster stronger people-to-people connections alongside strategic partnerships.

