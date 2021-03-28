Holi 2021: Wishes, messages, Facebook, WhatsApp status, stickers, best Holi songs, greetings, images and pictures

The Holi festival is here and people are excited to celebrate with fervour despite Covid fears. The festival marks the celebration of the victory of good over evil. On Holi, which is also known as the festival of love and colours, people celebrate it by playing with colours, dancing on music beats, playing games and eating different foods with their friends and family. Holi is one of the most famous festivals in India, though Covid-19 restrictions in several parts of the country this year may dampen the celebrations.
Holi lasts for a day and a night, beginning in the evening of Purnima or Full Moon Day. The ritual starts by lighting a bonfire on Full Moon Day and the celebrations follow the other day by playing with colours, sharing gifts, playing games, etc.
Though it's named differently in various parts of the country, the festival is known as Holika Dahan on the evening of Full Moon Day, while as Holi the next day. The festival of colour can bring joy, positivity and togetherness in these trying times when the world is fighting one of the deadliest pandemics.
While large gatherings should be avoided amid Covid times, and there are several restrictions in place in most parts of the country, you can still make it worth it. Send some carefully crafted Holi messages, WhatsApp Holi memes, and wishes, and let them know we all are together in these difficult times.
Here are some wishes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status, best Holi songs, greetings, images and picture suggestions to enhance your Holi celebrations.
Holi 2021 wishes and messages:
Enjoy the festive spirit and the music of the celebration... Happy Holi
Green for happiness
Blue for longevity
Orange for progress
Pink for friendships
May you be blessed with all shades of Holi... Happy Holi
Happy Holi!!
The colours of Holi remind me of you
'Coz just like them you are
So vibrant and full of fun... Happy Holi
Holi 2021 WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook status to share:
Holi 2021 colorful pics
Photo credit: Twitter
Holi 2021 best greetings
Best Holi songs:
Best Holi songs:
