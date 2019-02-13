'Hope Narendra Modi returns as PM', says Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lok Sabha

At a time when Opposition parties have come together to put up a united front to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has found new friend in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on the last day of Parliament's Budget Session on Wednesday, senior Samajwadi Party leader said he would want Narendra Modi to get another term as prime minister.

"I hope Narendra Modi returns as Prime Minister," Mulayam Singh Yadav said in the Lok Sabha.

"He has done good work and nobody can raise a finger against him."

The statement by Mulayam Singh came at a time when his son Akhilesh Yadav teamed up with once-arch-rival Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati to checkmate the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

This is being seen as a setback to former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, who has projected his party as a major force behind the Mahagathbandhan, which comprises the parties like TMC, TDP, RJD, CPI (M).

All is not well between Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his father after the intense family feud in 2016 and 2017 over control of the party. Shivpal Singh Yadav, the estranged uncle of the SP chief, has floated a new party 'Samajwadi Secular Morcha' due to his difference of opinion with his nephew. The Yogi Adityanath led BJP government has already allotted him a sprawling bungalow vacated by BSP Supremo Mayawati at Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Lucknow, as a reward for rebelling against Akhilesh Yadav.

