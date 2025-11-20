‘Horrendous traffic’: Man returns after 25 years in US to find India’s biggest deal breaker

After spending 25 years in the United States, a man's return to India triggered an online storm—not about culture or cost of living, but about something far more frustrating: traffic.

Naresh, who recently moved back with his wife, took to X to share what he believes is the single biggest reason wealthy NRIs hesitate to return to India. Despite the country's many upsides, he said, the daily chaos on Indian roads is a deal breaker for many.

“Wife and I lived in US for 25 years and returned to India. So many positives here,” he wrote. “But you know what the deal breaker for many is? The horrendous Traffic.”

He explained that while India offers advantages like family proximity, domestic help, and affordable healthcare, it is the unpredictable and stressful traffic that deters financially comfortable NRIs from making the move.

“Just think about it,” he added. “NRIs with money to contribute to the Indian economy, but not coming back because of our chaotic traffic. There are so many hidden costs to our bad traffic. We need to fix it on a war footing.”

Naresh tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging urgent attention to the issue.

The post quickly gained traction. Many users agreed, describing traffic as a quality-of-life killer. Others questioned the logic of returning at all after decades abroad. Naresh responded by noting that motivations differ. Some want to be near aging parents, others are drawn by cheaper healthcare or the comfort of having help at home.

When compared to cities like Chicago, Naresh acknowledged traffic exists there too but said the difference lies in discipline. “There is order and lane discipline,” he said, “unlike here.”

One user suggested relocating to a smaller city or semi-urban area to avoid gridlock. Naresh did not dismiss the idea but stressed that the broader issue remains unresolved.

This conversation comes as more NRIs rethink life in the US, especially in the face of stricter visa rules and growing concerns over community and stability. Just last month, an Indian tech worker said he was planning to return home after eight years in the US despite having built a successful career.