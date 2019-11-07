Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar's film racing towards Rs 200-crore mark in India

Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 is racing fast towards the Rs 200 crore mark in India despite receiving negative reviews. Showing a steady trend, Housefull 4 saw morning occupancy of around 12-14 per cent on Wednesday, somewhat similar to the previous day, reported Koimoi. The film breached the Rs 150-crore mark this week. Early estimates say the film earned Rs 4.75 crore on 12th day, taking its total collection to Rs 177.5 crore, reported Boxofficeindia.com. The film also earned Rs 3.47 lakh in Australia and Rs 6.43 lakh in New Zealand. And with this, the film's earning in the overseas market has touched Rs 38 crore.

Housefull 4 has also become Akshay Kumar's second-highest grosser of 2019 after Kesari (Rs 154.51 crore). However, the 52-yer-old actor's space-drama film Mission Mangal remains his top grosser of 2019 with a recorded collection of Rs 202.98 crore.

The first film of the franchise, Housefull (part 1), was released in 2010, which was directed by Sajid Khan. The Housefull 2 and Housefull 3 were released in 2012 and 2016, respectively. Housefull 4 hit the screens on October 25, alongside, Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar Saan Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao's Made in China.

Housefull 4 had the advantage of being a star-studded sequel of a successful franchise and, more importantly, had a bigger screen count. The film released in over 3,500 screens, as compared to Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh, which had opened across 1,500 and 1,000 screens, respectively. Made In China has earned nearly Rs 11 crore, whereas Saand Ki Aankh has grossed Rs 18 crore. On November 8, Ayushmann Khurrana's film Bala is also set to hit the theatre. It would be interesting to see whether Ayushmann's film can stop Housefull 4's dream run at the box office office.

Also read: Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay's film rakes in Rs 195 crore; to cross Rs 200-cr mark soon

Also read: Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar's film may breach Rs 200-crore mark soon