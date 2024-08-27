How a daily budget of Rs 120 helped a Japanese woman buy 3 houses and start a cat café

A Japanese woman has taken the internet by storm with her incredible story of financial independence and frugal living. At just 34 years old, she has managed to purchase three properties and open her dream cat café, all while spending a mere 120 yen (approximately Rs 120) on food each day.

The woman named Tamogami began her journey towards financial freedom in her early twenties. She adopted a strict budget, meticulously tracking her expenses and cutting back on unnecessary costs. She cooked her meals at home, opting for affordable and nutritious ingredients, and limited her spending on entertainment and leisure activities.

Tamogami first became well-known in 2019 after appearing on the Japanese TV show ‘Happy! Bomby Girl’, which features stories of young women overcoming obstacles with determination and perseverance. Her story stood out because of the unique and extreme ways she saved money.

At 19, Tamogami set a bold goal for herself: to own three houses by the age of 34. What seemed like an impossible dream to many became a reality thanks to her strict financial discipline.

Her path to financial independence involved living a very frugal lifestyle. After graduating from university and landing a job at a property agency, Tamogami lived on a tight daily food budget of just 200 yen (about Rs 120).

She prepared all her meals at home, choosing simple and affordable foods like toast, udon noodles, and discounted radishes. Occasionally, she would treat herself to small luxuries like jam on bread or a piece of salmon with rice, but she rarely went over her budget.

Tamogami also saved money by not buying new clothes, instead wearing hand-me-downs from her relatives. She furnished her home with items she found in the trash and even sold her long, untreated hair for 3,100 yen (Rs 1,800) when it got long enough, which helped cover half a month’s living expenses.

By the time she was 27, Tamogami had saved enough money to buy her first house in Saitama, in the Kanto region, for 10 million yen (Rs 61 lakh). She used the rental income from that property to pay the mortgage, which helped her buy a second house for 18 million yen (Rs 1.1 crore) just two years later. By 2019, she had reached her goal of owning a third house, which cost 37 million yen (Rs 2.3 crore).

Her frugal lifestyle was driven by her love for animals. After adopting a stray cat as a child, which comforted her during tough times, she wanted to rescue more strays. This led her to open Café Yuunagi on the ground floor of her third house. The café not only serves as a place for people to enjoy but also provides shelter and support for stray cats, with the profits used to care for more animals.

Even after achieving financial freedom, Tamogami continues to live simply. She plans to use her rental income and salary to grow her property portfolio further.