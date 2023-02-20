How scorching will Delhi weather be this summer? Here's what an IMD scientist says

The weather conditions in Delhi have always been a cause of concern for many and now it has been said by a prominent scientist that the minimum and maximum temperature of the national capital is more than normal for this season, reported NDTV.



The temperature in the national capital is projected to reach 33 degrees Celsius in the coming days, just before the Holi in early March, India Meteorological Department (IMD) senior scientist Naresh Kumar told NDTV.



This comes after Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature for February in two years, 31.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The maximum temperature this year was seven degrees above the season's average due to an 'exceptional' surge in temperature, according to IMD.



However, there won't be much of a difference in the minimum and maximum temperatures in north-west and central India, and no heat wave is expected in the near future, NDTV quoted Kumar as saying.



The heat wave threshold is 40 degrees Celsius on the plains and 37 degrees Celsius along the coast.



Kumar further said that the Western Disturbance will continue to be there for two more days in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.



Western Disturbance occurs as warm and wet winds from the Middle East reach the northwestern Indian subcontinent and leads to shift in wind direction, thereby resulting in winter rain and a drop in temperature.



"The temperature in Himachal Pradesh is 7-8 degrees Celsius above normal for this time of the year. But it will fall after today. The temperature on the plains is higher because Western Disturbance didn't reach them," Kumar said.



According to the IMD scientist, temperatures in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh are projected to reach 38 degrees Celsius in the coming days.



He further predicted that Maharashtra’s temperature is expected to drop by up to 3 degree Celsius and then it could increase again in the following three days.



The earlier arrival of summer in 2023 has sparked concerns about the impact of the weather on the wheat harvest. Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja said the government has formed a committee to study the effects of rising temperatures on crops.



The supply instability from Ukraine, one of the largest wheat-growing nations, exacerbates the dilemma. Ukraine has been at war with Russia, causing worldwide wheat supply issues.

