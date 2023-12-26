Hyderabad: Case registered against music festival ‘Sunburn' planners for selling tickets without permission

The Hyderabad police have initiated legal proceedings against the organisers of the electronic dance music festival 'Sunburn' for allegedly selling tickets without obtaining the necessary police permission for the upcoming event on New Year’s Eve.

Scheduled for December 31, tickets for the Sunburn festival were being distributed online through the platform BookMyShow. Law enforcement authorities have also issued notices to the Managing Director of the online ticket booking platform and other individuals involved in the purported sale of tickets for the New Year's Eve event, even before obtaining official clearance, as reported by the news agency PTI.

A senior police official confirmed the legal action, stating, "We registered a case against the organizers of the event. Without obtaining permission, they were already selling tickets. Notices were also issued to the MD of the ticket booking platform and nodal officer over the matter."

Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, raised concerns during a conference with police and officials, emphasising that tickets for the Sunburn party, scheduled to take place in the city on New Year's Eve, were being digitally sold without the required authorisation.

"People below the age of 18 are not allowed to buy alcohol. But today, schoolchildren are getting it. Partying is not allowed without permission. Tickets cannot be sold without the permission of the police," CM Reddy stated.

The case has been officially registered at Madhapur Police Station, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to address the alleged unauthorized ticket sales for the Sunburn festival.