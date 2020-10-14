Hyderabad rain fury caught on camera: Man washed away amid locals' screams for help

In a dramatic video that has emerged from Hyderabad, a man is seen being washed away by the raging floodwater.

The visual has surfaced from Barkas, near Falaknuma, showing a man trying to hold on to a pole that comes in the path but fails as he is pushed and eventually swept away by a strong floodwater current.

Locals can also be heard shouting for help in the video, as two people standing on an elevated path are seen watching the man helplessly amid screams.

However, it is not clear whether the man has been rescued or not. A tyre tube - probably thrown into the water to save him from drowning - is also seen being washed away in the currents.

Hyderabad is one of the worst-hit areas in Telangana that has been witnessing torrential rain for the last three days.

Meanwhile, dramatic visuals of vehicles being washed away by strong rainwater currents have also emerged from the state capital.

Normal life has been thrown out of gear at various places in Telangana as heavy rains lashed the state, leading to water-logging in different localities in Hyderabad and other parts of the state.

At least 14 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the state, which has been witnessing heavy rainfall since last two days.

Meanwhile, IMD has warned of thunderstorms along the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh. The heavy rains triggered following a deep depression over west central Bay of Bengal, led to water-logging at several roads in Hyderabad and traffic moved at a snail's pace.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar urged those living in dilapidated buildings and sheds to vacate such premises in view of the rains.

He said temporary accommodation would be provided in community halls to those who do not have alternative accommodation.

Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, and the administration directed officials to take up immediate repairs to roads wherever damage was reported.

The district administration has appealed to people not to venture out until the water level in rivulets and the flooding receded, according to an official release.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has declared holiday on October 14 and 15 for all private institutions/offices/non-essential services along with work-from-home advisory.