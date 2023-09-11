scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Hyderabad restaurant owner and staff allegedly kill man over request for 'extra raita' with biryani

Hyderabad restaurant owner and staff allegedly kill man over request for ‘extra raita’ with biryani

The victim got into an argument with the staff and the restaurant owner over some ‘extra raita’ on Sunday night.

The victim allegedly got into an argument with the restaurant staff over a request for extra raita.
SUMMARY
  • The incident took place late Sunday night.
  • Restaurant owner and staff took the man into a room and allegedly beat him to death.
  • Police are reviewing the footage of the restaurant's CCTV system.

In a terrible incident on Sunday, a 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death at Meridian Biryani Restaurant in Hyderabad, said a report. The victim allegedly got into an argument with the restaurant staff over a request for extra raita, reported Times Now.

Raita is a curd-based dish usually served with biryani. When the man asked for extra raita, the restaurant started arguing with him and it eventually escalated to a violent altercation. The victim has been identified as Liyaqat belonging to the Chandralok area of the city.

The man was allegedly beaten to death by the staff and owner of the restaurant. CCTV footage showing police at the crime scene has been uploaded on social media.

Liyaqat reached the restaurant around 11 PM on Sunday and ordered a biryani. After he got his biryani he noticed that the raita was missing and requested the staff for the same, but they denied his request.

But he kept on asking and got into a fight with the staff and the restaurant owner. After the argument, the staff and the owner took him into a room and locked it from inside. They started beating up after which the police were called.

The police arrived and immediately took the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The police have started an investigation into the case and are also reviewing the CCTV system of the restaurant. They are also reviewing the footage of nearby CCTV cameras.

This is not the first such incident at the restaurant, as the locals claim that there have been numerous fights at this restaurant. They also said that the staff is usually unpleasant with the customers.

Published on: Sep 11, 2023, 8:10 PM IST
