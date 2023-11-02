'I am but a mere actor': Shah Rukh Khan pens emotional 'thank you' note for b'day, his midnight appearance from Mannat goes viral

A large crowd had gathered late last night outside superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home 'Mannat' to wish him on his birthday. The actor, who turned 58 today, in turn greeted his fans from his balcony and expressed his gratitude for their wishes.

An emotional Shah Rukh Khan also took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank his fans and wrote, "It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor".

He further added, "Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning... on the screen & off it".

The 'Jawan' star was dressed casually in a black-tshirt with camouflage trousers as well as a black cap as he appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow last night. He marked the occasion with his signature arms pose in front of his fans.

Each year, fans from across the country gather in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar and the tradition continued this year as well.

The superstar has given massive hits like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Veer Zara', 'My Name is Khan', 'Swades', 'Baazigar', among many others.

On the work front, Khan is riding on the success of 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' -- both the films went on to earn Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office. He is now gearing up for the release of his next film 'Dunki', in which he will share the screen with 'Pink' actress Tapsee Pannu for the first time.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is scheduled to release this December and the teaser of the film was released today on the occasion of the actor's birthday.

"A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here… #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas," Khan wrote while sharing the teaser on X.

