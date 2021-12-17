'I am deeply touched': PM Modi on receiving Bhutan's highest civilian honour

Bhutan on Friday pronounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the recipient of its highest civilian decoration 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' (Order of the Dragon King) on the occasion of the nation's National Day. PM Modi has stated that he is deeply touched by this warm gesture. He has asked Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering to express his grateful thanks to Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering wrote on Twitter that he was overjoyed to hear "His Majesty, pronounce Your Excellency Modiji's (Narendra Modi) name for the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo."

PM Modi retweeted Tshering's post and wrote, "Thank you, Lyonchhen @PMBhutan! I am deeply touched by this warm gesture, and express my grateful thanks to His Majesty the King of Bhutan".

Thank you, Lyonchhen @PMBhutan! I am deeply touched by this warm gesture, and express my grateful thanks to His Majesty the King of Bhutan. https://t.co/uVWC4FiZYT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 17, 2021

The Prime Minister added, "I have been privileged to receive the utmost love and affection from our Bhutanese brother and sisters, and take this occasion to convey my greetings to all of them on the auspicious occasion of the National Day of Bhutan."

"I admire Bhutan for its unique model of sustainable development and the deeply spiritual way of life. Successive Druk Gyalpos - Their Majesties the Kings - have given a unique identity to the Kingdom, and nurtured the special bond of neigbhourly friendship that our nations share," PM Modi also added.

I admire Bhutan for its unique model of sustainable development and the deeply spiritual way of life. Successive Druk Gyalpos - Their Majesties the Kings - have given a unique identity to the Kingdom, and nurtured the special bond of neigbhourly friendship that our nations share. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 17, 2021

PM Modi conveyed that India will always cherish Bhutan as one of its closest friends and neighbours, and will continue to support Bhutan's development journey in every possible way.

Order of the Druk Gyalpo was established by Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on November 7, 2008, to honour those individuals who have dedicated their lives to serve Bhutan and its people.

Also Read: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in UP

Also Read: PM Modi awarded with Bhutan's highest civilian honour, Order of the Druk Gyalpo