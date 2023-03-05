'I am thankful to the almighty’: AR Rahman’s son Ameen escapes major accident, posts pictures on Instagram

Music composer AR Rehman's son AR Ameen recently averted a major accident on his shooting set. He took to Instagram to share about the horrific incident where he said that chandeliers and other objects suddenly came crashing down while he was performing on the set.



AR Rahman’s son shared pictures from the sets and revealed details of the horrific incident. AR Ameen, son of legendary music composer AR Rahman, revealed that chandeliers came crashing down during his performance. However, he didn't get any major injury but it's taking time for him to recover from trauma.



While sharing some pictures, AR Ameen wrote, “I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, family, well-wishers, and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today. Just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trust the team to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing in front of the camera.”



“The whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while I was right in the middle of the spot. If it were a few inches here and there, a few seconds earlier or later, the whole rig would have fallen on our heads. My team and I are shell-shocked and unable to recover from the trauma,” Ameen added.



Meanwhile, AR Ameen’s sister Raheema Rehman commented, “God’s grace, my brother. We are here for you.” Fans also extended their support.



Ameen made her playback singing debut in the Tamil film 'O Kadhal Kanmani' in 2015. He sang 'Maula Wa Sallim' in the film. AR Rahman has three children— Rahima Rahman, Khatija Rahman, and AR Ameen.

Also Read: Watch: Mahindra group responds to YouTuber’s Scorpio-N leakage video