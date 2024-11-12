'I draw a salary of...': Ankur Warikoo reveals how much he earns annually

Entrepreneur and popular content creator Ankur Warikoo, while asking his followers for advice on choosing a new travel credit card, revealed details about his salary. Warikoo, who is well-known for his financial tips and entrepreneurial insights, announced that he is planning to let go of his Axis Vistara Credit Card and is now in search of a suitable replacement.

"Need your help, lovely people. I am relinquishing my Axis Vistara Credit Card (I think it’s served its term well) and looking for a good travel credit card. Recommendations please? Annual spends between Rs 20-25 lakhs. I am self-employed and draw a salary of Rs 50 lakh per annum," Warikoo wrote in his post.

I am self-employed and draw a salary of 50Lpa. — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) November 12, 2024

At 24, Ankur Warikoo started his career with a modest salary of Rs 14,746 per month. However, his journey took a major turn when he chose to leave his fully-funded PhD program at Michigan State University. Instead, he returned to India and, despite the steep Rs 14.5 lakh fee, enrolled in the intensive 1-year MBA program at the Indian School of Business (ISB).

This decision proved to be a game-changer. Warikoo secured a consulting job at AT Kearney on the very first day of campus placements, starting with an impressive annual salary of Rs12 lakh. His career quickly took off, and within just five years, he increased his earnings to Rs 33 lakh annually.

Today, Ankur Warikoo is self-employed with an annual salary of Rs 50 lakh. He shared this detail on X (formerly Twitter) while asking for suggestions on the best travel credit card.