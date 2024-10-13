'I found this question completely absurd': Techie walks out of interview after being asked to draw Indian flag, netizens say 'may be it was done to test temper'

A techie with 10 years of experience in front-end development shared her unusual job interview experience on Reddit, revealing that she was asked to draw the Indian flag during an interview for a front-end developer role. She called the request "absurd" and questioned whether it's time for interviewers to improve their approach.

“ Hi, today I had an interview from a small company..since it's near to my home, so I thought to give it a try. I have total 10 years of experience in frontend technologies like angular, javascript, typescript, html, CSS etc. Generally at this experience level, people ask more of real life scenarios based questions or coding skills to test logical thinking or some advance concepts. But here this woman asked me to draw Indian flag using CSS. Before this question also, she was only asking theoretical questions based on CSS,” she said on Reddit.

CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) is a language used to style and design documents written in HTML or XML. The Reddit user, who claimed to have 10 years of experience in front-end technologies like Angular, JavaScript, TypeScript, HTML, and CSS, shared her unusual interview experience where she was asked to draw the Indian flag.

The candidate said that she followed the interviewer's request and drew the Indian flag. However, after completing the flag, she was asked to add the Ashok Chakra to it.

“I drew it anyways. I find this question completely absurd. Then she asked me to make Ashoka chakra in that. I made it. Then she asked me to draw spikes inside the Ashok chakra. There I lost it,” she wrote on Reddit.

The interviewer explained that the question was meant to assess her knowledge.

“I asked her for reasons of such kind of questions. She told that she want to test my knowledge. Now if you are a front-end developer, you will see such questions don't make any sense,” she added.

She eventually decided to leave the interview after this "absurd" question.

"We used to get such questions during college practical exams, and it really irritated me. So, I quit the interview," she said.

According to her, the interview was for a small company near her home.

She concluded her post by asking other Reddit users for their thoughts on the interview process and whether companies should improve their questioning to better reflect candidates' skills and experience.

Many users agreed with her and made humorous comments about the interview.

One user joked, "I don't think they were serious about the interview, or the interviewer didn't really understand front-end work. She might have thought front-end people just do drawings but with code."

Another said, "Maybe she was just testing when you would lose your temper."

One Reddit user quipped, "Lol, thank your stars she didn't ask you to create the flag in CSS too!"