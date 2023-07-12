'I never hurt any good people': Accused 'Joker' Felix's last status before allegedly killing his ex-employers

In the shocking double murder case in the heart of India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, shocking details keep emerging. In the latest update, the alleged killer, Shabarish aka 'Joker' Felix, had shared a cryptic post on his Whatsapp status just hours before committing the crime.

Yesterday, it came to light that Felix, the ex-employee of the tech firm Aironics Media Private Ltd., had murdered the MD and CEO of the firm with a sword. According to the police, Felix entered the office and attacked Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar, the MD and CEO of Aeronics, respectively. Both the victims eventually succumbed to their injuries.

Felix said in the Whatsapp status that he only hurts "bad people", in a possible reference to Phanindra, who allegedly had raised his voice against Felix's industry practices. Felix ran a similar business to that of Aironics nd the now-murdered MD and CEO reportedly interfered in his business.

"Peoples always flatters and cheaters. So I hurt this planet peoples. I hurt only bad peoples. I never hurt any good people (sic)," Felix wrote before committing the crime.

On Wednesday, police arrested all three accused, Felix, along with his associates Vinay Reddy and Santosh in the case.

"Three people arrested by the northeast division police in the case," Lakshmi Prasad, DCP Northeast (Bengaluru), told the news agency ANI.

Felix, who previously worked in Aironics, had a rivalry with MD Phanindra Subramanya and CEO Vinu Kumar. On Tuesday, July 11, Felix entered the tech firm with the other two accused at around 4 pm, carrying a sword and a knife. He stabbed Phanindra and Vinu Kumar and fled the spot. Both the victims died on their way to the hospital. Further investigation into the case is underway, said the police.

“Felix and Phanindra had worked together. He had established his own company and was a rival in the business. Around 4 pm on Tuesday, Felix attacked Phanindra and Vinu Kumar and stabbed them to death with sharp objects. He escaped from the spot after the murder," said a police officer.

Also Watch: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' explores the true story of the first atomic bomb: All about J Robert Oppenheimer, first reactions of the film