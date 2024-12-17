'I promise we are cooler than your ex': Bengaluru woman’s witty 15-point pitch to find a flatmate goes viral

A Bengaluru woman, Nimisha Chanda, who has been on the lookout for a third flatmate for her 3BHK apartment in HSR Layout for more than a month, recently shared a humorous 15-point pitch to attract potential candidates. Along with her current flatmate Agrima Dwivedi, both from marketing backgrounds, she boldly claims they are "cooler than anyone's ex."

"Join us in our 3BHK in HSR (near 27th main road), I promise we are cooler than your ex. We have been looking for a female flatmate who wants to join our fully furnished, 3BHK flat in HSR, for the last 1 month, but we haven’t found any yet," Chanda wrote, listing 15 fun and compelling reasons.

As both Chanda and Dwivedi have a marketing background, Chanda promised that the new flatmate would “never run out of startup gossip, creative ideas, and unsolicited aesthetic advice," adding, “Free brainstorming sessions and resources are included!"

She also reassured potential flatmates that there would be no judgment, even if their “chair doubles as a wardrobe."

Additionally, she highlighted the duo’s diverse music taste: “We vibe to playlists with no genre loyalty – Hip-hop, ghazals, and EDM in one sitting? Absolutely."

For book lovers, Chanda mentioned that their home is stocked with plenty of books available for borrowing. She also pointed out that the two often cook together, go out, and have a good time. “A free subscription comes if you decide to join us," she joked, adding, “Agrima knows all my stories, and I know all her friends."

While parties are rare at their place, Chanda assured that if they do host one, it would be a blast, even for non-drinkers like herself.

The pitch also highlighted “free rant and yap" sessions. “I love to talk to someone after coming home. Bonus if we can sit over the kitchen slab, talk about life, work, crushes, and enjoy together," she shared.

Chanda sweetened the offer by mentioning that they’d be happy to share clothes and accessories for a night out. “Need clothes or earrings for a night out? Go ahead, borrow away! We won’t mind. Both of us don’t do much makeup, but if I ever need help with that perfect eyeliner, I might knock on your door with a distress call. No worries if you’re clueless too — we’ll wing it together."

She wrapped up her post with, “Both of us like to keep the house clean, not very tidy but it means we ‘don’t invite cockroaches to the party’ – Basic hygiene, not military cleanliness… But we would love to have fun and hangout together. And, if you have a cat or kittens, you are on top of the list because Agrima loves them."

Her creative pitch quickly went viral on social media, sparking a flurry of reactions. One individual commented, “I would have happily signed up if I didn’t promise to move in elsewhere recently."

Another added, “Loved the post! Hope you find a roommate too!" “Smiling while reading the whole post," expressed a third.