'I used to play cricket in school': David Beckham tells Sachin Tendulkar

Former England football captain David Beckham was spotted alongside cricket veteran Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The legendary footballer arrived in India for the first time in his life as an ambassador for UNICEF's goodwill campaign.

The cricketing legend took him on a tour of the Wankhede Stadium. A video of the two of the biggest stars meeting each other was shared by the International Cricket Council on social media.

"It is my first time in India. I have never been to India before. Do you know what, it has been amazing, I have been waiting to come to India for a long time. I landed in Gujarat and went to this kids' centre. I went to the university and met some young innovators, young kids who were coming up with ideas. And I was like, you are amazing," Beckham told Sachin.

The iconic English midfielder also revealed that he played a bit of cricket with children in Gujarat and thoroughly enjoyed his experience.

"I used to play in school but then obviously I focussed more on football. Strangely enough, I felt more comfortable with the bat in my hand than I felt with the ball in my feet. I enjoyed it," Beckham said.

The two then proceeded towards Wankhede Stadium, which was all set to witness India versus New Zealand clash. Sachin introduced David Beckham saying, “A special person, a great footballer, and a UNICEF Ambassador.”

Tendulkar told Beckham about the 2011 World Cup Final, when India had emerged victorious and won the title after defeating Sri Lanka.

"In 2011 we played the final here. The best day of my life. We took a victory lap, things cannot get bigger than that," the 'Master Blaster' told Beckham.

Beckham was one of the star celebrities at the Wankhede Stadium to witness India’s World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand. India registered a 70-run win to qualify for the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

