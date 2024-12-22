'I was new to the system but was not given...': Bengaluru techie gets fired within 3 months, calls out 'Toxic' boss, work environment and micromanagement

A tech professional from Bengaluru has accused his former manager of fostering a toxic work environment after being let go from his role at the Indian branch of an American workforce management company. In a LinkedIn post dated December 20, the employee detailed his struggles during his brief tenure, citing issues such as micromanagement, an overwhelming workload, and excessive focus on minor mistakes as key reasons for his difficulties at the workplace.

The tech professional, who had previously worked at Amazon and Revolut, shared that he joined the company on September 9, 2024, with enthusiasm and a readiness to adapt, despite having no prior experience in SaaS (Software as a Service). He stated that he openly acknowledged his lack of experience during the interview process and was willing to learn. However, he alleged that the organisation did not offer adequate training or mentorship to support his growth and enable him to succeed.

The employee alleged that he was expected to match experienced colleagues' performance without adequate support. "I was new to the system, the payroll process, and Salesforce, but I was not given constructive guidance on these tools or processes," he wrote. He further explained that he wasn’t taught how to properly log breaks, resulting in the system automatically marking him offline during brief periods of inactivity, which added to his difficulties.

He also accused his manager of prioritising minor infractions over meaningful support, such as focusing on instances where he exceeded break times by a minute. Instead of providing constructive feedback or assistance to improve his performance, the manager, he claimed, emphasised these trivial issues.

The employee expressed frustration over the workload, stating that he was tasked with handling 35–40 cases weekly, often with additional assignments given just before the end of his shift. This led to frequent overtime, compounded by what he described as a lack of empathy or flexibility from his manager. "When I raised concerns about the extended hours and sought guidance on managing my workload, I was met with dismissive responses like, ‘You have to solve your open cases anyhow, any way you prefer,’” he alleged.

He also highlighted that strict monitoring of breaks and unclear protocols added to his challenges. The rigid focus on minor delays or mistakes, he claimed, fostered a stressful and demotivating work environment.

Another former employee of the same company corroborated the allegations, sharing his own “very bad experience” with the organisation’s work culture in a LinkedIn post. The second employee’s warning for others to avoid the company further underscored the claims of a toxic work environment.

The Bengaluru tech professional’s employment ended in less than four months, a decision he linked to the difficulties he encountered during his tenure. Despite his eagerness to adapt and grow, he expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of mentorship and effective leadership.

The accusations have triggered widespread discussions online about workplace culture, particularly within Indian management teams of multinational corporations. As of now, neither the organisation nor the manager implicated in the allegations has issued an official response.