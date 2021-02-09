IB ACIO 2021 admit card released on MHA website; here's how to download

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the admit card for IB ACIO exam 2021. Through this exam, the Home Ministry will recruit Assistant Central Intelligence Officers at Grade 2 or Executive level. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official Union Home Ministry website.

The MHA aims to fill up 2,000 vacancies through this exam. The IB ACIO Tier-I examination 2021 will be conducted in the second half of February. Candidates who qualify the Tier-I examination will be called for the Tier-II examination. After this, candidates who have been shortlisted on the basis of Tier-II will be called for an interview round and then a final merit list will be released on the MHA website.

Here's how to download IB ACIO admit card 2021

Step 1: Visit the official MHA website: mha.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the Intelligence Bureau recruitment section

Step 3: After this, you will be redirected to a new page. You need to key in details like IB ACIO 2021 user ID and password to log in

Step 4: After signing in, you will be able to access your admit card

Step 5: Check details such as date, time and city of your exam

Step 6: You can download and take a printout for future reference

Also read: Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan tunnel search ops on; 26 dead, 197 missing