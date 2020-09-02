IBPS Clerk notification 2020 out; check out vacancies, eligibility, important dates, and more

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Clerk 2020 notification. The institute has invited online applications for the next Common Recruitment Programme on the official IBPS website-ibps.in. The process of filling out online applications has begun with the last date being September 23.

IBPS Clerk 2020 vacancies

The recruitment process aims to fill up 1,557 vacancies across several banks in India like Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Corporation Bank.

IBPS Clerk 2020 eligibility

The candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a government recognised university or should have any equivalent qualification recognised by the government.

Apart from having a graduation degree from a recognised university, the candidate should be able to read, write and speak in the official language of the State/UT for which he/she wants to apply.

Interested candidates should have computer literacy along with a certificate/diploma/degree course in computer operations/ language and should have studied Computer/ Informatics Technology as a subject in high school/college/institute.

Candidates interested in applying for the post shall be 20-28 years of age. They should not have a date of birth before 02.09.1992 and later than 01.09.2000.

IBPS Clerk 2020 important dates

The online application process began on September 2, 2020 and will last until September 23, 2020. The preliminary IBPS examination will be conducted on December 4, December 12, December 13, 2020 while the online main examination will be held on January 24, 2021.

IBPS Clerk 2020 application fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD categories shall have to pay Rs 175 as application fees whereas candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 850 as application fees via online payment.

