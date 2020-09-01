UPSC civil service exam 2020 admit cards released; check out how to download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released admit cards for Civil Services 2020 Preliminary examinations. The UPSC-Preliminary exams will be held on October 4 this year.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has also informed candidates about the Civil Services exam admit cards.
Kind attention Civil Services aspirants.â Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 1, 2020
UPSC Civil Services Admit Card 2020 released for preliminary exam. Download link here. https://t.co/feabBV8Hgapic.twitter.com/Ossb8AL82H
The UPSC prelims admit card will be available online up till October 4. Candidates can download their admit card by visiting the link--upsconline.nic.in.How to download UPSC Admit Card 2020
1. Go to the official website upsc.gov.in
2. Click on the link that reads 'e-Admit Card Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020'
3. Click on the 'Click Here' link
4. A new page will open on the screen
5. Download the admit card and take a print of it
In case of any technical problems, while downloading the e-admit card, candidates can send an email at upsc@nic.in . And, if candidates find any discrepancy in their admit card then they can mail at- uscsp-upsc@nic.in
It should be noted that candidates won't be allowed to enter the examination centres without bringing a print out of their e-admit cards along with photo identity proof.