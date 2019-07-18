ICAI CA CPT Result 2019 likely to be announced today; check score on icaiexam.icai.org

The Institute of Charted Accountant of India (ICAI) is likely to announce ICAI CA CPT (Common Proficiency Test ) Result 2019 today, July 18. Candidates who appeared for the CA CPT examination 2019 are advised to visit the official website of the ICAI-icaiexam.icai.org to check the result. As per the official notification by the ICAI, the CA CPT result 2019 will be released around 6 pm on Thursday. This year, a total of 21, 930 students appeared for the CA CPT exam. The test was held in 195 centers in India and five centres in overseas.

How to check ICAI CA CPT result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the ICAI- icai.nic or icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the which says, 'ICAI CPT JUne 2019 Result'

Step 3: Log in with your credential.

Step 4: Click on the submi option.

Step 5: The ICAI CPT result will appear on the screen. Download and take print-out of it.

Candidates can check the ICAI CPT 2019 result via SMS service as well:

Type CACPT(space) XXX (here XXX is the candidates's six-digit CPT roll number) e.g: CACPT 000171 and send it to 58888. The result could be accessed through all mobile services.

