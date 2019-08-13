ICAI CA result 2019 likely to be announced today; check marks on icai.nic.in

The ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) is expected to release the result of CA exam for the exam held in May-June 2019 on August 13 (Tuesday) or August 14 (Wednesday). According to the official notification released by ICAI, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in (May-June) 2019 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 13th August, 2019 (evening) / Wednesday, the 14th August 2019". Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA examination are advised to keep a view on ICAI official website to check their results. The official websites of ICAI are -- icaiexam.icai.org , caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Result 2019: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit any of the three official websites of ICAI--; icaiexam.icai.org or caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CA Final exam results

Step 3: Enter your registration number or PIN number along with roll number

Step 5: Click on submit option

Step 6: Download your result

ICAI CA Result 2019 can also be checked via SMS:

Candidates can send SMS -- CACPT (space) YYYYYY to 58888. YYYYYY is the six-digit common proficiency test roll number of the candidate.

Example: CACPT 000128

The candidates who wish to get their results in the e-mail can register with that of on the official website. The results will be sent to the email address of the candidate only after the results are declared online.

About ICAI exam:

The ICAI exam, also known as CA exams, is conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, to produce chartered accountants in India. The ICAI conducts various examinations corresponding to different levels of the CA course, in accordance with the Chartered Accountants Regulations 1988. The ICAI exam is conducted twice in a year in online mode. The test is conducted in nearly 195 coities in India and 5 abroad.