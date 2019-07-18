ICAI CPT Result 2019: Surya M bags 1st position in India with 173 marks; check score on icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CPT Result 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has declared the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) Examination Result 2019 today. The ICAI said the candidates can check on official websites of the ICAI -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in. Surya M, who obtained 173 marks, has topped the exam in India. The number two rank has been shared by Vasu Aggarwal and Sandeep Suhas Sabne with 171 marks each. Venkateswarlu S has been bagged the third position with 170 marks. As many as 21,930 students took the CPT 2019 exam this year, which was held across 195 centres in the country and five centres overseas.

How to check ICAI CA CPT result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the ICAI- icai.nic or icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the which says, 'ICAI CPT JUne 2019 Result'

Step 3: Log in with your credential.

Step 4: Click on the submi option.

Step 5: The ICAI CPT result will appear on the screen. Download and take print-out of it.

Candidates can check the ICAI CPT 2019 result via SMS service as well:

Type CACPT(space) XXX (here XXX is the candidates's six-digit CPT roll number) e.g: CACPT 000171 and send it to 58888. The result could be accessed through all mobile services.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body that functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The ICAI is the second largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world, with a strong tradition of service to the Indian economy in public interest.

The Council constitutes of 40 members of whom 32 are elected by the Chartered Accountants and remaining 8 are nominated by the Central government generally representing the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders.