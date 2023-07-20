ICC shares picture of ODI World Cup Trophy with Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter; fans go crazy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday shared a picture of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with the ODI World Cup trophy on their social media, and fans could not keep calm after seeing that.

In the caption, the cricket board wrote, “King Khan #CWC23 Trophy It's nearly here …"

After ICC shared the picture, a lot of fans came forwards to share their take on the reveal in the comment section. One internet user wrote, “Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho; to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.”

“One king is there with the trophy now, waiting for another to lift it,” wrote another.

Check out some of the best reactions from the comment:

Chak De India 🇮🇳 🥹

In 2023, India will host the ODI World Cup, which will include ten countries and take place from October 5 to November 19. On October 8, India will face Australia to start with the championship, while on October 15, the Rohit Sharma-led team will face Pakistan at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

The tournament will begin with a match between England and New Zealand, the previous edition's finalists.

While the match between India and Pakistan is undoubtedly the biggest on the round-robin stage schedule, Australia's match against South Africa on October 13 in Lucknow is undoubtedly a significant one.

On October 20, Pakistan, a squad that will unavoidably be in the spotlight, will play against Australia in Bengaluru. The following day, in Mumbai, England will play against South Africa.

On October 22 in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala, India will try to take revenge for their 2019 World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand, while Australia will play England on November 4 in Ahmedabad.