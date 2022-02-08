ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Ind vs Pak tickets sold out within five minutes 

In the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, general ticket allocations for the match between India and Pakistan sold out on the first day within five minutes of public sale.



The general ticket allocations for the India-Pakistan match scheduled for October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground sold out after 2,00,000 tickets were already sold during the pre-sale period.



There are 45 matches being played in Australia later this year. The demand to see one of cricket's biggest rivalries is at its peak as over 8,00,000 fans are expected to attend the global showcase for men's T20 cricket for the first time.



"The response from the fans has been fantastic and we're proud of the fact we were able to reward our fans who purchased tickets to the postponed event in 2020 and those who registered early with us to get priority access to tickets in the pre-sale," said ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Local Organising Committee CEO Michelle Enright.



The Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is slated to be held in Australia between October 16- November 13 and it will be played across seven venues -- Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Geelong, Hobart and Perth.



A total of 45 matches will be played across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney, ensuring the same national footprint as the postponed 2020 event.