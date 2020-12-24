IDBI Bank SO Recruitment: Applications for 134 vacancies open; here's how to apply

The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI Bank) has invited online applications for 134 vacancies. The application process has begun from today and will go on till January 7, 2021. Out of these, 62 vacancies are for Manager (Grade B), 52 vacancies for AGM (Grade C), 11 vacancies for DGM (Grade D) and 9 for Assistant Manager (Grade A). A candidate can apply only for one post under this opening.

To be abreast with all the developments regarding these vacancies, the candidates are advised to keep checking the official IDBI website-www.idbibank.in.

How to apply for the latest IDBI opening

Step 1: Visit the official IDBI website

Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'Careers' field and choose the 'Current openings' option

Step 3: Read the detailed advert titled 'Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers FY 2020-21'

Step 4: Apply for the desired vacancy after reading the guidelines

Step 5: Key in personal details and upload all the documents required

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form. Keep a printout for future reference

IDBI openings 2020-21 educational qualifications

Manager (Grade B): Interested candidates should have graduation in BE/BTech in Electronics and Electrical/Electronics and Telecommunications/Computer Science/Information Technology/Electronics and Communication. A candidate can also be a graduate with MCA from a recognised university.

DGM (Grade D): Interested candidates should have graduated from a recognized university with minimum 55 per cent marks.

AGM (Grade C): Interested candidates should have graduation in BE/B.Tech degree in Electronics and Telecommunications/Computer Science/ Electronics and Electrical/Information Technology/ Electronics and Communications. A candidate can also be a graduate with MCA from a recognized university.

Assistant Manager (Grade A): Interested candidates should be a graduate from a recognized university. Fraud Risk Management (FRM) or Cyber crime related qualifications will be an added advantage.

Selection process for latest IDBI job opening

The candidates will be shortlisted for Group Discussion and/or Personal Interview round on the basis of their details like educational qualifications and experience submitted online.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks secured in PI. Out of 100 marks, qualifying marks for a General category candidate are 50 while for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates, it is 45.

Also read: Aurobindo Pharma, COVAXX to develop COVID-19 vaccine for India, UNICEF