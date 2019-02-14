IED blast in Pulwama: 12 CRPF jawans dead, dozens injured; death toll expected to rise

Pulwama IED blast: A total of 12 CRPF jawans lost their lives and a dozens were injured after their vehicle came under attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday, as per reports. The convoy of two buses carrying paramilitary personnel from 54th CRPF Battalion was caught in a high intensity IED blast, followed by gunfire from militants on the Jammu-Srinagar highway near Goripora area of Awantipora region which led to the casualties. The death toll is expected to rise.

Reports suggest that terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack. CRPF officials have reportedly confirmed that 20 CRPF jawans were in the vehicle when it was attacked.