'If you are in India, you should know Hindi': Mumbai ticket checker suspended after forcing Marathi couple to speak Hindi and detaining them

A recent incident involving a Western Railway ticket checker who forced a Marathi-speaking couple to converse in Hindi has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. The incident, which took place on a Mumbai local train, has led to the suspension of the ticket checker.

The couple, who were speaking in Marathi, were abruptly interrupted by the ticket checker, who insisted that they speak in Hindi. When the couple politely declined, the ticket checker reportedly became aggressive and threatened to detain them.

The couple was also forced to write, "We will never demand to speak in Marathi." This incident has sparked a controversy, with members of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti protesting at Nalasopara station.

The Western Railway spokesperson stated that the TTE has been taken off duty, and further action will follow after a full investigation. The Vasai GRP has filed an FIR, and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident was reported on Monday, though the exact date remains unclear.

According to initial reports, a couple with a valid train ticket was pressured by a non-Marathi-speaking TTE, identified as Rakesh Maurya, to speak in Hindi. He allegedly told them, "If you are in India, you should know Hindi."

The couple was reportedly forced to write a statement pledging not to demand communication in Marathi. The wife had recorded the incident, but was allegedly made to delete it. They were detained in the office for an extended period and later arrested by the RPF, according to a statement from the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti.

Calling the incident "disrespectful to the Marathi language," the Samiti staged a protest at the railway master’s office in Nalasopara station.

Western Railway responded, stating, "We value passengers of all religions, languages, and regions equally, and are committed to providing the best service. The matter will be investigated, and appropriate action will be taken if any fault is found."